Palestinian Islamic Jihad declares its child soldiers ‘martyrs’, but UN needs their advice for kids in conflict

Not even a fortnight after United Nation Secretary General in its report on Children and Armed Conflict (CAAC) praised Palestinian Islamic Jihad for preventing the recruitment and killing of children, four teenagers were killed during Israeli strikes over Jenin.

At least 11 Palestinians, most of them teens, were killed during Israeli attack that began on Monday and is being considered biggest in the West Bank in years.

The Iran-backed Islamic Jihad said among the 11 Palestinians were four teenagers, aged 16, 17, 18, and 19 who were killed.

Among them, Noureddin Marshoud (16) was declared by the militant Islamic Jihad group to be one of its four “martyred” during Israel’s assault on the Jenin refugee camp.

Now, this clearly indicate that the letter which Antonio Guterres received were just scribbled words on paper.

“I welcome the letters received from Palestinian Islamic Jihad and from Hamas, the appointment of focal points and the identification of practical measures, including those proposed by the United Nations to end and prevent grave violations against children, including those related to the killing and maiming and the recruitment and use of children,” UN Secretary-General Guterres said in CAAC report.

Why children in Palestine are joining Islamic Jihad?

The casualties in Israeli operation this week clearly indicate that youth are joining Islamic Jihad. Those in West Bank areas including Jenin are most impacted as they question their future with no employment in the region and no sign of peace process in sight.

Israel says its aim is to destroy infrastructure and weapons of militant groups at the camp, where some 14,000 people live in cramped alleyways that have long been a stronghold of Palestinian armed groups.

What is Palestinian Islamic Jihad?

Like Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad is a radical Islamist movement to resist Israel’s occupation of Gaza.

It was formed in 1980s by Fathi Shikaki, a Palestinian inspired by the Islamic Revolution in Iran.

“Shikaki sought to attract Palestinian nationalists disillusioned by secularism and Islamists disillusioned with what they saw as moderation by the pan-Arab Muslim Brotherhood movement,” Erik Skare, an author of a book on the group’s history and researcher at the University of Oslo was quoted as saying by Associated Press.

Following the first Palestinian uprising in the late 1980s and early 90s, the Palestine Liberation Organization began peace talks with Israel that led to formation of the semi-autonomous Palestinian Authority in parts of the West Bank and Gaza.

Islamic Jihad and Hamas opposed the idea of peace talks and remained sworn to Israel’s destruction.

Islamic Jihad resurged in 2000-2005 during the second Palestinian uprising with orchestrated suicide bombings in Tel Aviv.

As Hamas, Islamic Jihad has a single agenda on fighting Israel and the group claims to have strong foothold in the occupied West Bank.

Where they get funding from?

Islamic Jihad receives maximum of its fund from Iran, the arch-rival of Israel in West Asia.

According to Israel’s Shin Bet intelligence agency assessment, Iran has sent rockets, anti-tank weapons and mortar shells to Islamic Jihad. Some parts have been smuggled through tunnels along Gaza’s southern border and other weapons are locally produced.

