You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Palestine president Mahmoud Abbas recalls envoy to US over Donald Trump's decision to shift American embassy to Jerusalem

World AFP May 17, 2018 14:11:12 IST

Ramallah: Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas withdrew his top representative to the United States on Tuesday, announced the foreign ministry a day after the US moved its Israeli embassy to Jerusalem.

Husam Zomlot, the head of the Palestine Liberation Organisation's office in Washington, would return to the Palestinian territories on Wednesday, the statement said, but it did not mention as to how long would he be withdrawn for.

File image of Palestinian Authority president Mahmoud Abbas. AFP

File image of Palestinian Authority president Mahmoud Abbas. AFP

The Palestinians reacted furiously to President Donald Trump's December announcement recognising Jerusalem as Israel's capital and moving his country's embassy there from Tel Aviv.

The Palestinians consider the eastern part of Jerusalem as their capital and the countries have long kept their embassies in Tel Aviv, further the future of the holy city was an issue to be negotiated between the Israelis and Palestinians.

The date of the embassy's opening also angered Palestinian as it came on the day they commemorated their mass displacement in the 1948 war surrounding the creation of Israel. The Israeli government welcomed the embassy move but the event was overshadowed by mass protests along the Gaza border where the Israeli fire killed 60 Palestinians.

The foreign ministry's statement did not refer to the deaths but only the embassy move.


Updated Date: May 17, 2018 14:11 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores