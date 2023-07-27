Pakistan's tax bureau freezes PIA accounts leading to 'cancelled, delayed' flights

All bank accounts of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) have reportedly been frozen by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) over non-payment of taxes.

In past few years, Pakistan’s national carrier has witnessed several financial difficulties due to mismanagement of funds, a rise in operating costs, and a surge in fuel prices, Geo News reported.

Also, it has faced scrutiny over its compliance with international safety standards, leading to temporary bans and restrictions on Pakistani airlines in various countries.

Despite FBR’s action, PIA claimed that its flights continued to operate uninterrupted.

However, sources told Geo News that several domestic and international flights were either cancelled or faced delays.

According to sources, PIA has not given federal excise duty worth PKR 4 billion.