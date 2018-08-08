You are here:
Pakistan's Opposition parties protest against alleged poll rigging, demand resignation of chief election commissioner

World Press Trust of India Aug 08, 2018 18:09:34 IST

Islamabad: Leaders and members of the newly formed 11-party grand opposition alliance on Wednesday staged a demonstration against the alleged rigging in the 25 July general elections, in which cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf emerged as the single largest party in Parliament.

Political parties, except the Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI), have been complaining of rigging and even demanded the resignation of the chief election commissioner. They had also categorically rejected the poll results. The PTI won 116 National Assembly seats.

Representational image. AP

The demand also gathered steam when five empty ballot boxes and over a dozen papers were found by the roadside in Karachi and Sialkot. Leaders and members of newly formed 11-party grand opposition alliance, named 'Pakistan Alliance for Free and Fair Elections', gathered in front of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and shouted slogans against the alleged rigging in the elections.

The 'Pakistan Alliance for Free and Fair Elections' was formed last week at a multi-party conference here. The Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP), the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the Awami National Party (ANP), the Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), the National Party (NP), the Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal (MMA) and other smaller parties are part of the alliance.

Former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani and PPP leaders were also among the protesting leaders, along with hundreds of party workers. Earlier, the opposition leaders met on Friday in Islamabad and decided to hold peaceful protests near the ECP building and inside and outside parliament during the first sitting of the National Assembly, which is expected this week.

The joint opposition is becoming a threat to Imran Khan who is holding consultations with party leaders and coalition partners to form the new government. These parties alleged that ECP failed to stop rigging but so far they have failed to come up with any solid proof of fraud in the elections.


