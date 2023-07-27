Pakistan's finance minister says China rolls over $2.4 billion loan for Islamabad for 2 years

Pakistan’s finance minister said on Thursday that China has extended a $2.4 billion loan to the cash-strapped Islamic nation for another two years, in an effort to assist the country overcome one of its worst economic crises.

The latest loan maturity extension by Beijing boosted Pakistan’s frail foreign exchange reserves, which are still barely enough to cover imports for two months.

Ishaq Dar stated in a tweet on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, that the Chinese EXIM Bank carried over the “principal amounts” of the $2.4 billion loan for two years, which Islamabad was supposed to repay in 2024 and 25.

Chinese EXIM Bank has rolled over for 2 years principal amounts of following loans totalling US$ 2.4 billion which are due in next 2 fiscal years: FY2023-24: US$1.2 billion

FY2024-25: US$ 1.2 billion Pakistan will make interest payments only in both years. — Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) July 27, 2023

However, he stated that Pakistan will now merely pay interest in both years.

China has traditionally been a friend of Pakistan, and it has played an important role in keeping the government from defaulting this year, but there has been some anxiety in the country about how Islamabad would return the expanding Chinese loans.

Some experts in Pakistan refer to it as a debt trap, while the government claims that such assumptions are false. The new development comes only two weeks after the IMF deposited a much-anticipated first tranche of $1.2 billion in Pakistan's central bank as part of a rescue to assist Pakistan avoid default. It increased Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves, which had lately fallen to $4 billion, prompting worries of a default.

Last week, Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increased to $14 billion.

The IMF loans had been on hold since December mainly because of non-compliance with the terms of the previous $6 billion bailout by Pakistan. It forced Pakistan to seek financial help from friendly countries like China, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Pakistan has said China in recent months gave it $5 billion in loans to avoid a default.

In Pakistan, Beijing is bankrolling the so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a sprawling package that includes a multitude of mega projects such as road construction, power plants and agriculture.

China has already invested billions of dollars in Pakistan and the package is considered a lifeline for the country, which had struggled until June to overcome the economic crisis when Pakistan and the IMF agreed to a new $3 billion bailout.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan no longer faces the risk of default.

Since coming to power in April 2022, Sharif has blamed alleged corruption under former Prime Minister Imran Khan for Pakistan's economic downturn.

Sharif is likely to step down next month when the current parliament completes its five-year term, paving the way for new parliamentary elections, which will be held under the supervision of an interim government that will be installed next month when the National Assembly is dissolved.