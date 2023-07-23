Pakistan's censor board delays release of Barbie citing 'objectionable content'

The much-awaited Hollywood film Barbie faces a delay in its release within Pakistan’s Punjab province due to concerns over “objectionable content”.

The film is now under review and requires clearance from the provincial censor board, which ensures that the movie adheres to the country’s social, cultural, and religious values.

Farrukh Mahmood, the secretary of the Punjab film censor board, stated that they will thoroughly examine the movie before granting permission for its release, but he did not specify which scenes raised concerns.

Interestingly, this isn’t the only country to postpone the release of Barbie. Middle Eastern nations, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt, have also taken a similar step.

In addition, Vietnam outright banned the film earlier this month, objecting to a scene that depicted China’s territorial claim in the South China Sea. Originally, the film was scheduled to debut in Vietnam on 21st July.

Barbie, portrayed by Margot Robbie in the film directed by Greta Gerwig, finds herself entangled in controversy, which has ignited discussions on social media. One Twitter user questioned the ban, asserting that the movie contains no profanity, nudity, or obscenity, and lacks any LGBTQ+ characters.

The movie’s theme revolves around empowering women to pursue their desires, which seems to have sparked concerns among some.

Pakistan has a history of prohibiting movies that challenge cultural norms. Last November, the Cannes prize-winning film Joyland, Pakistan’s submission for the 2023 Oscars, faced a nationwide ban due to its portrayal of a Pakistani man’s affair with a transgender woman.

While the national censorship board eventually cleared the film, the ban remained enforced in Punjab, the country’s most populous province.

Critics argue that the Punjab censor board is catering to strict religious fundamentalists, similar to their approach with the banned film Joyland.

This arbitrary decision seems to undermine the freedoms guaranteed by Pakistan’s constitution. Some legal experts believe that the censor board’s actions suggest that even seemingly innocent movies like Barbie are perceived as potential threats to the beliefs and values of millions living in the province.

Pakistan’s past experiences with film bans have also been tied to religious sensitivities. In 2019, the movie Zindagi Tamasha faced a ban, and its director was accused of blasphemy, which carries the death sentence, by an ultra-religious party.

The allegations were based on a scene depicting a religious man participating in dance at a family event.

As the controversy surrounding the release of Barbie continues, audiences await the final decision of the Punjab censor board, hoping that the film’s message of empowerment will ultimately be embraced rather than stifled.