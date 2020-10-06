Pakistani tea seller-turned model Arshad Khan 'Chaiwala' opens café in Islamabad

After he got famous in 2016 for his portrait shot that went viral on social media, Arshad was signed as a model by a retail website fitin.pk

Arshad Khan, a young tea seller from Pakistan, who became an internet sensation after his portrait, clicked by Jiah Ali, was shared on Instagram has again started to gain limelight this time for starting his own cafe in Islamabad.

According to a report by Daily Pakistan, Arshad has opened a cafe named 'Chaiwala Rooftop'.

A video on Instagram shared by Urdu News gives a peek into Arshad's cafe. In the video, he said many have asked him to rename cafe with Arshad Khan and remove 'Chai Wala' from it. He said he told those people that he cannot remove Chai Wala from his name as it is his identity.

The vibrant cafe serves around 15-20 dishes along with tea. The colourful decor and traditional touch is making the cafe all the more inviting.

Arshad also said that he wants to devote time to his cafe and is even planning to divide his time between the TV show he has been acting in and his new venture.

After he got famous in 2016, Arshad was signed as a model by retail website fitin.pk. Sharing pictures of the youngster, the online shopping portal wrote, "Chai wala no more chai wala he is fashion wala now . Www.fitin.pk sponsor him as a model."

One of 18 siblings, Arshad hails from Kohat and was making tea at Islamabad's Itwar Bazaar (Sunday Bazaar). He has never been to school. He became an internet sensation after a local photographer posted his picture on social media and the story was picked up by several media organisations.