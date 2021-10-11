The 15-year-old girl is now seen slicing a watermelon with the same smile on her face. It seems to be an old video but has taken social media by storm recently.

Do you remember the young girl from Pakistan who went viral for her roti-making videos and an infectious smile on her face? She is currently making headlines again with another video. The 15-year-old girl is now seen slicing a watermelon with the same smile on her face. It seems to be an old video but has taken social media by storm recently.

Shared by a handle identified as Ekiya5, the girl is dressed in an orange and black salwar suit in the recent viral video. She is captured slicing watermelon and smiling throughout the video. The clip has over a thousand likes with many commenting about her infectious smile which has become a point of discussion among social media users.

Watch the video here:

Earlier, several videos of her making rotis and doing household chores caught the attention of people around the world. The first thing that people couldn’t stop talking about was her smile and her hazel green eyes.

For the unversed, this girl has been identified as Aamina Reyaz. She is 15-year-old and resides in the outskirts of Karachi in the Sindh province of Pakistan. She comes from a family of nomads. Moreover, the videos of her are reportedly not uploaded by Aamina herself nor any of her family members, but by a teenage boy from her neighbourhood who shares these videos online.

After her videos went viral, many journalists tried to contact her and her family for a small interaction, but they were denied. Because of her charming smile and beauty, there is an Instagram account dedicated solely to her.

Below are a few more videos of Aamina: