World

Pakistani police detain female Afghan athlete Arzoo Ahmadi, says journalist

'Inside Afghanistan, the Taliban has banned women from sports. The authorities in the neighboring countries often ill-treat those who have fled Taliban’s rule,' founder of Afghan Peace Watch Habib Khan said

FP Staff June 07, 2023 16:47:37 IST
Pakistani police detain female Afghan athlete Arzoo Ahmadi, says journalist

Arzoo Ahmadi. Twitter/@HabibKhanT

Pakistani police have detained Arzoo Ahmadi, a female athlete from Afghanistan, the founder of Afghan Peace Watch and journalist Habib Khan said.

The arrest happened after Ahmadi won a gold medal in the Pakistani city of Karachi, he added.

“Inside Afghanistan, the Taliban has banned women from sports. The authorities in the neighboring countries often ill-treat those who have fled Taliban’s rule,” Khan said.

Pakistan borders Afghanistan where the Taliban seized power in 2021.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 07, 2023 17:34:00 IST