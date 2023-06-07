Pakistani police detain female Afghan athlete Arzoo Ahmadi, says journalist

Pakistani police have detained Arzoo Ahmadi, a female athlete from Afghanistan, the founder of Afghan Peace Watch and journalist Habib Khan said.

The arrest happened after Ahmadi won a gold medal in the Pakistani city of Karachi, he added.

Pakistani police detain Arzoo Ahmadi, a female athlete from Afghanistan, following her gold win in Karachi. Inside Afghanistan, the Taliban has banned women from sports; the authorities in the neighboring countries often ill-treat those who have fled Taliban’s rule. pic.twitter.com/xq9lgoQngt — Habib Khan (@HabibKhanT) June 7, 2023

“Inside Afghanistan, the Taliban has banned women from sports. The authorities in the neighboring countries often ill-treat those who have fled Taliban’s rule,” Khan said.

Pakistan borders Afghanistan where the Taliban seized power in 2021.

