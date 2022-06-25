Khadija M took to her Twitter handle to share the entire story of the incident which came up to her without any notice. She penned down a series of Tweets where she explained how a shopkeeper became the rescuer of the belongings that she lost back in 2018

Losing belongings at the airport is not a rare occasion. It can turn a happy journey into a nightmare. People have been seen doing anything and everything to find their lost luggage. While some succeed in the process, others end up being annoyed. Recently, a story of a Pakistani girl who claimed to get his lost bag after three-long years has hit the internet.

The girl named Khadija M took to her Twitter handle to share the entire story of the incident which came up to her without any notice. She penned down a series of Tweets where she explained how a shopkeeper became the rescuer of the belongings that she lost back in 2018.

As per her Twitter thread, the girl misplaced the bag at Islamabad airport after coming through a hectic and exhausting journey. The bag contained some of her electronic gadgets including an iPad, Kindle and a hard disk. After some efforts, she gave up and in a course of time got over the things.

Three years later in 2021, she received a sudden call from a mobile shop owner from Jehlum. "When I had already gotten another kindle and tablet and had forgotten all about the lost luggage, I received a call from a mobile shop owner in Jehlum," she wrote.

Just realised I never told twitter this bizarre story. In 2018 I lost my laptop bag at Islamabad airport after an exhausting flight. It had my iPad, kindle and a hard disk. The hard disk had all my phone's backup. I was devastated but I got over it. — Khadija M. (@5odayja) June 22, 2022

The guy sent her some pictures of her things for assurance. She found that every single thing including her notebook and sunglasses in the bag was intact. According to the man, a person visited his shop to sell the devices along with the bag. The owner doubted that the bag did not belong to the man. He went through the hard disk to find any contact of the real owner.

After putting in some effort, he noticed an old screenshot of a conversation between the girl and her friend. Khadija asserted, "My backup folder had a completely random screenshot of a conversation between me and my roommate. Her number showed at the top so he contacted her to get my contact info." Then Khadija’s brother drove all the way to Jehlum to take the bag back.

Khadija appreciated the honesty of the man who runs a small mobile shop in Jehlum. “The man lived in a small village, had a tiny mobile shop and barely made a living. But he did everything within his power to return a lost item to its rightful owner. I was in awe of the honesty and integrity of that man but also of how bizarre the whole situation was,” she noted.

The thread has caught much attention across Twitter and garnered more than 12,000 likes since being shared. While some users found the story interesting, some pointed out incidents which raised questions on the authenticity of the bizarre matter.

