Pakistani diplomats asks PoK representatives to leave venue of London conference on Jammu and Kashmir dispute

London: Citing security risks, a Pakistani diplomat in London asked the representatives from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) to leave the venue of a conference on Kashmir which was being held in a Committee Room of House of Commons in London on Monday.

The conference was attended by Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi and several pro-Pakistan leaders to propagate the Pakistani agenda on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. Apart from a few other Parliamentarians, in the Conference, there were some Azad Kashmiri and Pakistani Parliamentarians. The audience was overwhelmingly consisted of British Pakistanis and British Azad Kashmiris, who needed no lecture on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

A delegation of Kashmiri nationalists from the platform of Jammu Kashmir National Independence Alliance also went to attend the Conference. Mahmood Kashmiri, Chairman of JKNIA and other office bearers, former Councillor Ghulam Hussain, Dr Misfar Hassan and Sardar Amjad Yousaf are peaceful people and went there to hear what Pakistanis and their Kashmiri supporters had to say on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

A Pakistani diplomat approached Mahmood Kashmiri and asked if he was Mahmood Kashmiri? He replied yes. On hearing this the Pakistani diplomat, most likely an operative of Inter-Services Intelligence said, come outside, someone wants to talk to you. Mahmood Kashmiri said, whoever wants to talk to me, ask him to come inside. The ‘diplomat’ went outside and came back with two uniform policemen. They said to the JKNIA delegation that you people are “Security Risk’, therefore, you have to leave to the Conference room.

The delegation of the JKNIA was forced to leave the conference room where Pakistanis were disseminating lies and distorted stories on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. Member of Parliament from Burnley, Julie Cooper protested against this and said this was against the British democratic norms and right of expression. In anger, and to express solidarity with the JKNIA delegation, she also walked out. Soon after this, a rumour was spread that ‘Indian agents’ came to disrupt the Kashmir Conference and they were expelled from the Conference.

This shows Pakistan's level of tolerance. They cannot tolerate the presence of those Kashmiris who have a different opinion about their agenda on Jammu and Kashmir. They only want Kashmiri foot soldiers and puppets who happily danced on tune played by Islamabad. It also shows how the British Police and the system can be manipulated to take action against those who oppose the Pakistani agenda on Jammu and Kashmir. In view of the above, one can see how shallow and fake is the Pakistani claim that they are ‘big brother’ and ‘well – wisher’ of Kashmir. Their drama of declaring a holiday in name of Kashmir is designed to hoodwink innocent people.

JKNIA delegation met some MPs after the Conference and briefed them about this incident. They were also not happy with what had happened, and some of them agreed to take part in JKNIA demonstration arranged to expose Day of Fraud arranged by Pakistan. They are expected to express solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir and promote the right of expression and fundamental rights of all people. JKNIA demonstration will take place outside 10 Downing Street between 11 am and 4 pm.

