Pakistani bride wears tomato jewellery over gold and silver: Twitter calls her 'richest woman' in country

World FP Trending Nov 20, 2019 13:47:14 IST

  • Ditching the traditional choice of gold and diamond jewellery, this bride from Pakistan decided to go with accessories made of tomatoes on her special day.

  • A video of her speaking to a television channel reporter has gone viral on social media.

  • The clip of the interview was first tweeted by Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat

Ditching the traditional choice of gold and diamond jewellery, this bride from Pakistan decided to go with accessories made of tomatoes on her special day. A video of her speaking to a television channel has gone viral on social media.

The clip of the interview was tweeted by Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat along with a caption that read, “Tomato jewellery. In case you thought you’ve seen everything in life.”

Twitter was quick to react to this video which has been watched over 33 thousand times as of now. While a user called her the “richest” woman in Pakistan, another called the approach, “innovative."

To one user, the 2.20 minute viral clip appears be a "sarcastic" take on the soaring prices of tomatoes in the country. "Gold is expensive, and now even tomatoes and pine nuts are expensive. That's why I am wearing tomatoes instead of jewelry," the bride said in the video.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

