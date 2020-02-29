Pakistan wants 'responsible withdrawal' of American troops from Afghanistan, says Shah Mahmood Qureshi ahead of US, Taliban peace agreement

Doha: Pakistan wants a ‘responsible withdrawal’ of US troops from Afghanistan, foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Saturday, shortly before Washington is set to sign a major agreement between Washington and Taliban Islamist militants.

“We want a responsible withdrawal,” Quereshi told Reuters in Qatar’s capital of Doha, when asked about the time frame for American forces’ departure.

“It’s an important day,” he added. “Hopefully it will set the tone for peace and stability in Afghanistan.”

The pact could bring an end to the United States’ 18-year war in Afghanistan.

