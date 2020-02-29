You are here:
Pakistan wants 'responsible withdrawal' of American troops from Afghanistan, says Shah Mahmood Qureshi ahead of US, Taliban peace agreement

World Reuters Feb 29, 2020 16:11:08 IST

  • Pakistan wants a 'responsible withdrawal' of US troops from Afghanistan

  • 'Hopefully it will set the tone for peace and stability in Afghanistan', said Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

  • The pact could bring an end to the United States' 18-year war in Afghanistan

Doha: Pakistan wants a ‘responsible withdrawal’ of US troops from Afghanistan, foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Saturday, shortly before Washington is set to sign a major agreement between Washington and Taliban Islamist militants.

Pakistan wants responsible withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, says Shah Mahmood Qureshi ahead of US, Taliban peace agreement

File image of Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. AFP

“We want a responsible withdrawal,” Quereshi told Reuters in Qatar’s capital of Doha, when asked about the time frame for American forces’ departure.

“It’s an important day,” he added. “Hopefully it will set the tone for peace and stability in Afghanistan.”

The pact could bring an end to the United States’ 18-year war in Afghanistan.

Updated Date: Feb 29, 2020 16:11:08 IST

