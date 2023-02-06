Pakistan: Two-year-old boy declared fugitive in fraud case

Islamabad: In yet another brazen incident raising questions over the law and order situation in Pakistan, a two-year-old boy has been declared fugitive in a fraud case by the Karachi Police.

The shocking incident was reported in Jackon police station and is being touted as “another example of the Karachi police’s incompetence,” ARY News reported.

The Case

A man, named Shehryar, was earlier arrested by the Karachi Police on the charge of fraudulently withdrawing ‘Benazir Income Support’ money. Later on, the police declared a two-year-old child fugitive in the case’s FIR.

Not just that, the child was even produced before a court of the judicial magistrate for bail. Interestingly, the child reportedly kept on crying during the hearing of the case.

The boy’s father said that the police teams are now raiding his house to “arrest” his child over fraud charges. Their lawyer has informed local media that the officer, who is investigating the fraud case, has nominated the two-year-old boy after taking money from the accused.

The child’s parents have sought action against the investigating officer, their lawyer said.

Deteriorating law and order situation in Karachi

Over the past few months, Pakistan’s Karachi city has witnessed a drastic increase in crime, particularly in cases of robbery, amid severe economic crisis in the Shehbaz Sharif-led country.

On Monday, it was reported by local media that armed robbers looted as many as PKR 4.8 million from a petrol pump staff in Karachi at gunpoint.

The incident took place in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Hadeed Phase One area, while the police is clueless about the armed robbers as officials claimed there was no CCTV footage or eyewitness at the spot of the robbery.

Few days ago, five armed robbers looted a sweet shop at gunpoint in Karachi’s Mosmiyat area. The accused even thrashed the security guard of the shop.

15-year-old girl gang-raped

In another incident, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by four men in the Baldia town area of Karachi. The accused kidnapped the girl outside her grandmother’s house, took her to an unknown location and gang-raped her. Later, they threw her in an unconscious condition and escaped.

’93 street crimes’ in just 24 hours

On Sunday, ARY News reported that Karachi’s Additional Inspector General (AIG) Javed Alam Odho, in a report, stated that as many as 93 crime incidents took place in the city within a span of 24 hours.

These included 36 incidents of mobile phone and cash snatching in a day, 10 incidents of dacoity, while eight cars and six motorcycles were stolen.

(With inputs from agencies)

