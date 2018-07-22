Pakistan: Two killed, PTI candidate Ikramullah Gandapur injured in suicide blast in Dera Ismail Khan

Peshawar: A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate was injured in a suicide blast that killed at least two persons in Dera Ismail Khan in restive Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, police said.

Ikramullah Gandapur, a candidate for the provincial assembly seat from PK-99 constituency, was on his way to an election meeting when the suicide bomber targeted his vehicle injuring the PTI leader, his driver and two policemen, Dawn reported. His guard and driver were killed in the attack while he is said to be in a critical condition at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), the paper said, citing hospital sources.

Gandapur served as the provincial agricultural minister in the PTI-led Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa cabinet. He was elected through a by-election on the Dera Ismail Khan PK-67 seat, after it was vacated following the death of his brother, law minister Israrulah Gandapur in a suicide attack.