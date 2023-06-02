Pakistan to release 200 Indian fishermen, 2 civilians

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Friday that the country will release as many as 200 Indian fishermen and two civilian prisoners.

“Today, Pakistan is releasing 200 Indian fishermen and 3 civilian prisoners. Earlier, 198 Indian fishermen were repatriated on May 12, 2023. This is in line with Pakistan’s policy of not politicizing humanitarian matters. Compassion should take precedence over politics,” Bhutto tweeted.

Today, Pakistan is releasing 200 Indian fishermen and 3 civilian prisoners. Earlier, 198 Indian fishermen were repatriated on 12 May 2023. This is in line with Pakistan’s policy of not politicizing the humanitarian matters. Compassion should take precedence over politics. — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) June 2, 2023

On the other hand, an Indian Coast Guard ship swiftly rescued fishermen who were being taken to a Pakistani port by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA).

On 6 October 2022, an Indian Coast Guard ship called Arinjay received an emergency call about an emergency involving an Indian fishing boat Harsiddhi-5 from Jakhau which was involved in fishing activities close to the maritime boundary line off the Gujarat coast, Indian Coast Guard officials told ANI.

“On receipt of the information regarding distress onboard Harsiddhi, on radio, ICG ship on patrol immediately proceeded with maximum speed towards the reported position,” they said.

With inputs from agencies