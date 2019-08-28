Pakistan to partially close Karachi airspace from 28 to 31 August for operational reasons, says decision not because of tensions with India

Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Wednesday issued a Notice To Airmen (NOTAM), closing the three routes of Karachi airspace from 28 to 31 August, reported Dunya News.

All international flights have been asked to avoid three aviation routes in the Karachi airspace as per the NOTAM. The CAA has not given any reason for the closure. However, an alternate route has been suggested by the authority.

Furthermore, the Pakistan government has maintained that the decision came owing to certain 'operational reasons' and not because of tension in the region, as reported by News18.

On Tuesday, Pakistan was mulling a complete ban on the use of the country's airspace by Indian flights.

Technology minister Fawad Chaudhary tweeted saying "#Modi has started we'll finish!"

PM is considering a complete closure of Air Space to India, a complete ban on use of Pakistan Land routes for Indian trade to Afghanistan was also suggested in cabinet meeting,legal formalities for these decisions are under consideration... #Modi has started we ll finish! — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) August 27, 2019

Pakistan had fully closed its airspace in February after an Indian Air Force strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror camp in Balakot. The country opened its airspace for all flights except for New Delhi, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur on 27 March.

On 15 May, Pakistan extended its airspace ban for flights to India till 30 May. It fully opened its airspace for all civilian traffic on 16 July.

Pakistan has already suspended its trade with India and stopped the train and bus services in protest to India's 5 August decision to end Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after India abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories, evoking strong reactions from Pakistan.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 was an internal matter and also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.

Separately, Special Assistant to Pakistan Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan told the media that the Kashmir issue was also discussed at the Cabinet meeting. She said that the Cabinet endorsed Imran Khan's view to fight the Kashmir case in the United Nations and every other world forum.

After Pakistan failed to drum up international support on Kashmir, Khan said on Monday that he will raise the issue at every international forum, including at the UN General Assembly.

Khan's address to the nation came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his meeting with US president Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France on Monday, categorically rejected any scope for third party mediation between India and Pakistan on Kashmir.

On his part, Trump said he and Modi spoke about Kashmir "at great length" on Sunday night and he feels that both India and Pakistan can resolve it on their own.

"We spoke last night about Kashmir, the prime minister really feels he has it (situation) under control. They speak with Pakistan and I'm sure that they will be able to do something that will be very good," Trump said.

