Pakistan to hold presidential elections on 4 September; tough competition expected between PTI, PML-N and MMA

World Press Trust of India Aug 16, 2018 14:45:14 IST

Islamabad: Pakistan will hold presidential elections on 4 September to elect President Mamnoon Hussain's successor at the end of his five-year-tenure, the election commission announced on Thursday.

File image of Pakistan president Mamnoon Hussain. AFP

Pakistan's president is elected indirectly by the members of Parliament and the four provincial assemblies. "Presidential election will be held on September 4," the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said as it issued the schedule of the election.

The candidates can filed nominations by 27 August and the final list of contesting candidates will be issued on 30 August, it said. The polling will be held in the buildings of the federal parliament and provincial assemblies.

In Pakistan, the President is considered as a symbol of the federation and head of the state and exercises all powers on the recommendations of the prime minister.

Mamnoon Hussain, elected in September 2013, was a nominee of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led by former jailed prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Hussain's parents migrated from Agra and settled in Karachi after partition.

A tough competition is expected between nominees of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by Prime Minister-in-waiting and cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan and the joint opposition forged by the PML-N, the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal.


Updated Date: Aug 16, 2018 14:45 PM

