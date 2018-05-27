You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Pakistan to hold general election on 25 July as Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's govt enters final week in office

World Reuters May 27, 2018 11:43:20 IST

Islamabad: Pakistan will hold a general election on 25 July and President Mamnoon Hussain has approved the date, electoral officials said on Saturday, as the government enters its final week in office.

Pakistan’s government and parliament is due to be dissolved on 31 May, when a new interim prime minister and an interim administration is meant to take over.

However, political wrangling between the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party and the Opposition in Parliament had delayed the announcement of the new interim premier.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf, or Justice Party, is expected to be the main challenger to the ruling party.

The outgoing government of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is only the second to complete a five year term in office, which underscores a democratic transition in the nuclear armed nation.

The upcoming election is due to be held at a time of growing political instability, with the ruling PML-N party accusing the powerful military, which has ruled Pakistan for about half its history since independence in 1947, of interfering in politics and trying to weaken it.

The military denies involvement in politics.

The interim administration usually does not make any major decisions except for supervising elections until a new government is elected, though it may be forced to act to shore up the $300 billion economy amid a worsening macro-economic outlook.

Pakistan’s foreign reserves are rapidly depleting and the current account deficit has widened sharply over the past year, prompting many analysts to speculate Pakistan may need another International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout.

However, Pakistan is expecting to obtain fresh Chinese loans worth $1-2 billion to help it avert a balance of payments crisis, Pakistani government sources have said.


Updated Date: May 27, 2018 11:43 AM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap: Omerta star Rajkummar Rao in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Thursday, April 19, 2018 Watch: National-level skater and coach Dhwanit Rele trains and nurtures budding athletes
  • Monday, May 14, 2018 FOMO Episode 1: Google Assistant, This is America, Sonam's wedding & Global Warming
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls



Top Stories




Cricket Scores