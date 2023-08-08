Pakistan to buy more electricity from neighbouring Iran

According to a Tuesday statement from the finance ministry, Pakistan would purchase more power from its neighbour Iran.

Ishaq Dar, the finance minister, served as the chairman of the Economic Coordination Committee where the decision was made.

Energy-starved Pakistan has agreements in place with Tehran to purchase power for its border regions, particularly for Chinese-funded construction projects at the port of Gwadar.

A week following the Iranian foreign minister’s visit to Islamabad, a new proposition was made.

The size and terms and circumstances of the new acquisition were not disclosed by the finance ministry.

