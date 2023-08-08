Pakistan to buy more electricity from neighbouring Iran
Ishaq Dar, the finance minister, served as the chairman of the Economic Coordination Committee where the decision was made
According to a Tuesday statement from the finance ministry, Pakistan would purchase more power from its neighbour Iran.
Ishaq Dar, the finance minister, served as the chairman of the Economic Coordination Committee where the decision was made.
Energy-starved Pakistan has agreements in place with Tehran to purchase power for its border regions, particularly for Chinese-funded construction projects at the port of Gwadar.
Related Articles
A week following the Iranian foreign minister’s visit to Islamabad, a new proposition was made.
The size and terms and circumstances of the new acquisition were not disclosed by the finance ministry.
(With agency inputs)
also read
In Pakistan university, professors found pushing meth, recorded compromising videos of 5500 students, teachers
Police learned that the accused persons allegedly organised ‘dance’ parties inside the campus where they would intoxicate the students, especially girls in order to make their obscene videos which they later use to blackmail them for sexual abuse
She's ruined future of her children, husband: Indian woman Anju's father after she marries Pakistani Facebook friend
Anju’s father Gaya Prasad said what his daughter has done is ‘very shameful’ and she ‘is no more (alive) for us’
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announces parliament dissolution on August 9
Sharif will send formal advice to the President on August 9 for the dissolution of the National Assembly and the President, according to the constitutional provisions must sign it within 48 hours to effectuate the dissolution.