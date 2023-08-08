World

Pakistan to buy more electricity from neighbouring Iran

Ishaq Dar, the finance minister, served as the chairman of the Economic Coordination Committee where the decision was made

Energy-starved Pakistan has agreements in place with Tehran to purchase power for its border regions, particularly for Chinese-funded construction projects at the port of Gwadar Image Courtesy Reuters

According to a Tuesday statement from the finance ministry, Pakistan would purchase more power from its neighbour Iran.

Energy-starved Pakistan has agreements in place with Tehran to purchase power for its border regions, particularly for Chinese-funded construction projects at the port of Gwadar.

A week following the Iranian foreign minister’s visit to Islamabad, a new proposition was made.

The size and terms and circumstances of the new acquisition were not disclosed by the finance ministry.

(With agency inputs)

