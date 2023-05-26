Pakistan: Three more PTI leaders quit former PM Khan's party in 24 hours, condemn 9 May violence

Three Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders announced their resignation from Imran Khan’s party on Thursday. Following the May 9 riots, a large number of leaders left the party, according to Geo News.

“I condemn the events that occurred on May 9,” Maleeka Bokhari stated at a news conference in Islamabad. “For every Pakistani, the events that took place on May 9 are very painful.”

Bokhari announced her “dissociation” from the party, saying she was not under pressure and that “no one forced me to make this decision.”

“As a lawyer, I want to play a positive role in Pakistan. I also want to spend time with my family,” she said, according to Geo News.

Bokhari quit the party hours after her release from Adiala Jail, where she was sent after being arrested under Section 4 of the Maintenance of Public Order.

Bokhari in a presser, backed the authorities’ decision to investigate the May 9 events and said the people behind the violent events should be punished.

“When a red line has been crossed, then action should be taken in line with the law,” she added.

Cheema in a separate press conference, said he and his wife could not continue with the Khan-led party due to the violence that ensued after the PTI chief’s arrest.

“I was there at the Corps Commander House myself. It saddened me to see what was happening there. The people who were involved in it should be punished,” he said.

He said it is a party’s failure if its workers are violent.

“This career [..] is in our blood … it was not an easy decision to leave politics. You serve the nation in politics, but not at the cost of armed forces … not at the cost of people who protect the country,” Cheema added, according to Geo News.

Former Pakistan Finance Minister Asad Umar has stepped down as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s Secretary General. The announcement by Umar came shortly after he was released from the Adiala Jail, Pakistan based The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Umar announced his decision during a press conference at National Press Club in Islamabad on Wednesday.

“Not possible for me to lead the party under these circumstances. I am resigning as Secretary General and core committee member of PTI,” he said while addressing the press conference.

