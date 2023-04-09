Pakistan: Afghan man sneaks into PM Shehbaz Sharif's home, arrested

Islamabad: An Afghan man who broke into Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif’s home was detained and handed over to the Counter Terrorism Department for questioning on Saturday, reported Geo News.

The “suspicious” individual has been relocated by the Islamabad police to an unspecified location, they claimed.

According to security guards stationed at the PM House, the suspect claims to have arrived there via three separate routes, according to sources cited by Geo News.

Following the arrest, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), police and other security agencies were interrogating the suspect, the report said.

The security officials have obtained the CCTV footage and are attempting to determine how the suspect entered the heavily guarded PM House.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.