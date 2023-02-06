‘Pakistan should publicly apologise for 1971 atrocities’, says Bangladesh Foreign Minister Abdul Momen

Colombo: “You first need to seek an apology publicly,” said Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen to his Pakistani counterpart referring to the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

Momen and Pakistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar were on a visit to Sri Lanka to attend the Independence Day Celebrations of the island nation when the issue came up.

“You first need to seek an apology publicly. Otherwise, I have a political reason… If it (apology publicly) happens first, I can argue for you. Otherwise, it will be very difficult for me. I can’t do that. It’s pure and simple,” said Momen, reminding Pakistan of the atrocities against unarmed citizens of Bangladesh in 1971.

The foreign minister added that an apology is the first step towards seeking a better relationship between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

According to a report in Dhaka Tribune, Momen said that Khar did not respond immediately to his remarks while acknowledging that both sides have some limitations.

For the unversed, Pakistan or the then West Pakistan launched a deadly crackdown against East Pakistan which later became Bangladesh. The movement witnessed the deaths of countless civilians and persecution carried out by Pakistani forces.

Tensions rose following the win of the Awami League in East Pakistan, a result that was rejected by West Pakistan.

The conflict eventually led to the liberation of East Pakistan from West Pakistan and in Bangladesh, it is remembered as the Bengali people’s struggle, according to Al Jazeera.

Apart from representatives from Bangladesh and Pakistan, the 75th celebration of Sri Lanka’s Independence Day saw the attendance of leaders from various neighbouring countries.

The latest meeting between the two countries is the first such ministerial meeting in a long time.

