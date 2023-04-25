Pakistan: Short circuit, not suicide attack behind police station blasts that killed 17

Islamabad: A short circuit in the ammunition depot at Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of a police station in Pakistan’s Swat valley has led to two explosions that have claimed 17 lives, said police based on initial investigation.

“No evidence of an attack from outside has been found,” a report by Geo TV mentioned police as saying.

“There is a high possibility that the blast was caused by a short circuit as fire erupted in the armoury,” the police said.

Addressing media, CTD DIG Khalid Sohail said ammunition caught fire due to “negligence”. He further confirmed that the incident took place in the old office of the CTD.

Not a suicide attack

The senior police officer ruled out the possibility that the explosions were suicide attacks or other acts of terrorism.

“There was a store where we had a huge quantity of weapons, and until now we believe that there might have been some blast in it due to some carelessness,” he added.

The senior cop further said that the intensity of the explosions led to the “complete collapse of the building”.

Also Read: Pakistan: Explosions at counter-terrorism ammunition stockpile kill at least 13, injure over 50

Initially, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif described the blasts at CTD police station in Kabal town of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Swat district on Monday as a “suicide attack”.

In a tweet, Sharif said: “Our police has been the first line of defence against terrorism.”

In an update, later on Monday night, the Pakistan PM said, “The nature of the blast is being investigated”.

Clarification The nature of the blast is being investigated and as soon as the security agencies reach the conclusion, it will be shared with the nation. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 24, 2023

Blast at Pakistan police station

According to ARY News, at least 17 people, including 12 policemen died in the twin blasts and 70 others, including a lady police official sustained severe injuries.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.