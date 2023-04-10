Pakistan: Several soldiers killed as Pakistani Taliban blows up military vehicle

Peshawar: The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has carried out yet another attack on the Pakistan Army, blowing up a military vehicle with a roadside IED explosion that killed at least 2 soldiers.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) – also known as the Pakistani Taliban – has taken responsibility and claimed that eight Pakistan Army soldiers were killed in the attack which took place in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.

A hand grenade attack on a police van on Saturday in the Swabi region of the province, which resulted in the death of one police officer and the injury of two others, was also blamed on the TTP.

Pakistan to launch operation as TTP increases attack

Since the militant TTP violated a cease-fire agreement with the government in November of last year, attacks on security forces in Pakistan have increased.

The government said on Friday that it will launch a significant anti-terrorist operation across the nation in the coming weeks to combat the surge of violence. The Prime Minister and senior military officers who make up the National Security Committee decided to restart the operation this month in accordance with a national action plan.

The strategy calls for the use of military and intelligence operations, the execution of militants, the establishment of special military tribunals, and the placement of anti-extremist forces in sensitive locations.

A prior counter-extremist strategy was introduced in 2014 following a Peshawar school shooting in which the TTP killed over 140 people, including 132 children.

Although Pakistan’s militant organisations – especially thse in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – frequently collaborate with those in Afghanistan, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) or the Pakistani Taliban are a distinct organisation from the Afghan Taliban which currently runs the government in Kabul.

