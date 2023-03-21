Pak Senator abuses Mahira Khan for praising Shah Rukh Khan, calls her 'mad'

Islamabad: A Pakistani leader of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) got trolled for calling ‘Loose Talk’ fame Anwar Maqsood a “cursed character full of prejudice” and saying that Mahira Khan “flatters Indian actors for money,” days after the popular Pakistani actress showered praise on her ‘Raees’ co-star and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Senior PMLN leader and Senator Dr Afnan Ullah Khan claimed that Mahira has “mental health problem” and Maqsood is “drunk in this part of life”.

ماہرہ خان کو مینٹل ہیلتھ پروبلم ہیں اور انور مقصود عمر کےاس حصہ میں شراب کےنشہ میں دھت رہتا ہے۔ان دونوں بےشرم کیریکٹر پر عوام کی لعنت ہو۔ماہرہ خان کےکردار پر تو کتابیں لکھی جا سکتی ہیں،یہ پیسہ کےلیےانڈین اداکاروں کی خوشامد بھی کرتی ہےاور انور مقصود تعصب سے بھرا ہوا لعنتی کردار ہے — Senator Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan (@afnanullahkh) March 20, 2023

“Mahira Khan has mental health problem and Anwar Maqsood is drunk in this part of life. Both these shameless characters are cursed by public. Books can be written on Mahira Khan’s character, she also flatters Indian actors for money. And Anwar Maqsood is a cursed character full of prejudice,” he tweeted in Urdu.

Mahira ‘supports’ Imran Khan

On Sunday, Mahira Khan expressed her views on a range of topics, including the political party she supports, during the “An Evening with Mahira Khan” event organised by the Arts Council of Pakistan in Karachi, Geo News reported.

During the conversation, satirist Anwar Maqsood asked the ‘Humsafar’ star about the political party she supports. He asked, “There are only two or three political parties in the country, which do you side with?”

Mahira smiled and remained silent as the audience chuckled. Maqsood then said, “It’s fine, you can tell us.” To this, Mahira, while referring to Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathaan’ said, “There was a film released recently.”

When Maqsood asked whether she supports the movie, she after another moment of silence replied, “Mae pathaan ki tarf hun (I am with pathaan).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maliha Rehman (@maliharehman1)

According to reports, the actress was indirectly talking about former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan.

Speaking at the event, Mahira also talked about the need for an honest leader in Pakistan, The Express Tribune reported.

“Honesty is in scarcity in the present times. Honesty is important in work, and relationships, and at this point, I would love to see someone elected who is honest, no matter the political party,” she said.

‘Pathaan’, which also featured Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, was not released in Pakistan as Indian films are banned in the country. However, recently there were reports of the film being illegally screened at various locations in Islamabad.

‘Mentality that doesn’t let Pakistan grow’

Soon after Dr Afnan Ullah Khan’s post went viral on social media, netizens slammed the Nawaz Sharif-led party leader. “This is the mentality that doesn’t let #Pakistan grow, this is what they do when someone just gives an opinion or has a political preference. They get personal so people stop giving their opinion. Senator? Zuban jahilon wali. #anwarmaqsood #mahirakhan,” Pakistani singer-actor Farhan Saeed tweeted.

This is the mentality that doesn’t let #Pakistan grow , this is what they do when someone just gives an opinion or has a political preference . They get personal so people stop giving their opinion .

Senator ? Zuban jahilon wali. #anwarmaqsood #mahirakhan https://t.co/jioZ3QU88C — Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) March 21, 2023

TV presenter Mehwish Qamas Khan tweeted, “Senator Afnan did not expect such a tone from you. But why should people curse Mahira Khan, you should curse yourself. People are crazy about Mahira Khan. And you are accusing Mahira as if you used to make deals with Indians. And just look around and see how many drunkards are in your party.”

Another person on Twitter wrote, “Now we know why institutions are so corrupt in Pakistan when you send filth to these institutions!”

Afnan Ullah Khan is currently serving as a member of the Senate of Pakistan from the Punjab province. He is son of former federal minister and senator Mushahid Ullah Khan.

SRK was ‘hero of my time’

Praising the ‘My Name is Khan’ actor, Mahira Khan said, “Shah Rukh Khan was the hero of my time and I was in love with him and used to think about working with him. It was a dream of mine that I never knew would be completed. The fact that I got to it was amazing.”

The two actors worked together in the 2017 Bollywood movie ‘Raees’.

Further sharing her experience of working with Shah Rukh, she added, “He was so sweet to everyone around him, from the spot boy to other employees. It was him that inspired me to be humble no wonder how big a star you are, always be modest.”

(With inputs from agencies)

