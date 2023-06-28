Pakistan: Rupee plunges 28% amid IMF bailout troubles

Amid bankruptcy, Pakistan’s currency depreciated by a record 28 per cent against the dollar in the outgoing fiscal year.

The primary reason behind this was the stalled International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme, The News reported.

The Pakistani currency slipped to 286 against the dollar on June 27 this year, compared to 204.8 on June 30, 2022, in the interbank market.

“FY23 was a challenging year for Pakistan. The rupee came under pressure primarily due to the IMF programme suspension,” The News quoted an expert as saying.

“FY24 is again going to be challenging as it’s the election year, and the uncertainty around the IMF programme continues. If Pakistan manages to complete the ongoing review, the pressure on the rupee would reduce to some extent. However, it would only be sustainable if Pakistan enters into another IMF programme fairly quickly,” the expert added.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.