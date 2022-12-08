Pakistan reeling under acute inflation: After eggs and chicken, now fish prices soar

Karachi: After eggs and chicken, now fish prices will burn a hole in the pockets of people in Pakistan due to increased sales as winter approaches in Karachi.

Locals in Karachi have already started thronging different markets across Karachi in search of fish, ARY News reported.

Moreover, the locals have urged the Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistani government to stop fish sellers from profiteering during winters when most households keep fish on their daily menu.

In Pakistan, locals usually buy the “leftover stocks” of the total catch as the top or A-one qualities are exported to various countries, ARY News stated.

The annual fish production of the country is estimated at 650,000 tons. Out of this, 70,000-90,000 tons are exported every year.

Earlier it was reported that egg and chicken may soon burn a hole in the pockets of people in Pakistan as the country is expected to see a sharp surge in their prices following the shortage of soybean meal shortage.

Prices of chicken would go up to PKR 1,000 per kilogram, while eggs per dozen would now cost PKR 500 due to soybean meal scarcity due to non-clearance of soybean and canola seed shipments at the port, reports said.

Due to the negligence of the Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistani government, soybean and canola seed shipments are facing a delay in clearance at the port, thereby affecting the poultry farms and other industries across the country.

