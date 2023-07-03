Pakistan records 79% jump in terror attacks in first half of 2023; around 400 civilians killed

In the first six months of 2023, Pakistan witnessed an alarming rise in terrorist and suicide attacks, claiming as many as 389 lives, according to a think tank.

As per the report by Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), the first half of the current year saw a total of 271 attacks, claiming 389 lives and injuring 656 others, Dawn reported.

During the same period last year, 151 terrorist attacks took place across Pakistan, claiming 293 deaths and injuring 487 people.

Shockingly, the country witnessed a staggering 79 per cent increase in militant attacks during the first half of 2023 compared to 2022.

