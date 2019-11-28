You are here:
Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan claims trees produce oxygen at night, gets trolled on social media

World FP Trending Nov 28, 2019 15:39:14 IST

  • Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is being trolled on social media after he claimed in a speech that trees produce oxygen at night.

  • It is a well-established fact that most trees emit carbon dioxide (CO2) at night.

  • This 15-second clip video clip that has led to Twitter mocking the PM for claims that defy science was first shared by a Pakistani journalist.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is being trolled on social media after he claimed in a speech that trees produce oxygen at night. At an event Khan said, “Darakht raat mein oxygen dete hain (trees produce oxygen during the night)”.

It is a well-established fact that most trees emit carbon dioxide (CO2) at night.  This 15-second clip video clip that has led to Twitter mocking Imran for claims that defy science was first shared by Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat.

As the video went viral, some on Twitter couldn’t help but question how an Oxford graduate could make such a mistake while others called him a scientist.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

This is not the first time that the Pakistan prime minister has faced ridicule for statements that are in complete contrast to easily verifiable facts. Earlier, he was trolled when an old video of him saying Japan and Germany share a border went viral.

Updated Date: Nov 28, 2019 15:39:14 IST

