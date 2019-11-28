Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan claims trees produce oxygen at night, gets trolled on social media

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is being trolled on social media after he claimed in a speech that trees produce oxygen at night. At an event Khan said, “Darakht raat mein oxygen dete hain (trees produce oxygen during the night)”.

It is a well-established fact that most trees emit carbon dioxide (CO2) at night. This 15-second clip video clip that has led to Twitter mocking Imran for claims that defy science was first shared by Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat.

Trees produce oxygen at night: Einstein Khan. pic.twitter.com/Kqb3ODLySY — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) November 27, 2019

As the video went viral, some on Twitter couldn’t help but question how an Oxford graduate could make such a mistake while others called him a scientist.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

. @ImranKhanPTI I have great respect to you being an Oxford graduate !! See my son's , grade 7, biology lesson !!! pic.twitter.com/Gn2qHGvcsh — JayasreeVijayan (@JayasreeVijayan) November 27, 2019

After distorting History & Geography , #imrankhanPTI tries his hands at Grade 3 science .. Madam Hina Khar Rabbani wouldn't be pleased... — EternalSeeker (@TweetStreet247) November 27, 2019

Janab @ImranKhanPTI sab ke lageye billion tree rat ke time oxygen daten hen. Ab to mano ke is Azeem scientist ko #Nobel_Price mila chahiye https://t.co/lgS9ELdqoV — irfanuddin (@irfanuddinbaba) November 27, 2019

Please, don’t underestimate the power of Imran Khan who is a champion of Naya Pakistan. If he says, trees produce Oxygen in Night, it means, they produce in Naya Pakistan. — Veengas (@VeengasJ) November 27, 2019

So it's possible that Imran Khan spends his nights under trees actually believing his oxygen theory. That would really explain so much. — Kiran Ahmed (@kiranahmedd) November 28, 2019

Any scientist in the house ? Koi confirm kare ga please? pic.twitter.com/fb6mnUpjKE — Anis Farooqui (@anis_farooqui) November 28, 2019

My whole life was a lie https://t.co/fm85adABaH — Hashir☻ (@sojaoHashir) November 27, 2019

He is approved KHAYEN-STIEN — SAQEE❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ (@SAQIEALI) November 27, 2019

This is not the first time that the Pakistan prime minister has faced ridicule for statements that are in complete contrast to easily verifiable facts. Earlier, he was trolled when an old video of him saying Japan and Germany share a border went viral.

