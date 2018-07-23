You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Pakistan polls: 125 trans people to work as observers at polling stations during 25 July elections

World Press Trust of India Jul 23, 2018 15:56:42 IST

Islamabad: In a first, around 125 members of the trans people community will work as observers at various polling stations across Pakistan to monitor the transparency and impartiality of the elections on 25 July, according to a media report.

transgender-380Trained by the Trust for Democratic Education and Accountability, an NGO which aimed at educating people and civil societies about their democratic rights and responsibilities, the trans people poll observers will be deployed in Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi and Quetta, the Express Tribune reported on Monday.

As election observers, they will note down any violation of rights or act of discrimination against the vulnerable sections of society at polling stations. According to various studies, the trans people number at least half a million people in Pakistan.

Thirteen members of the trans people community are also contesting the upcoming general elections on various seats across the country.


Updated Date: Jul 23, 2018 15:56 PM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






3 brilliant weather apps | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores