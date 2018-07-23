Pakistan polls: 125 trans people to work as observers at polling stations during 25 July elections

Islamabad: In a first, around 125 members of the trans people community will work as observers at various polling stations across Pakistan to monitor the transparency and impartiality of the elections on 25 July, according to a media report.

Trained by the Trust for Democratic Education and Accountability, an NGO which aimed at educating people and civil societies about their democratic rights and responsibilities, the trans people poll observers will be deployed in Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi and Quetta, the Express Tribune reported on Monday.

As election observers, they will note down any violation of rights or act of discrimination against the vulnerable sections of society at polling stations. According to various studies, the trans people number at least half a million people in Pakistan.

Thirteen members of the trans people community are also contesting the upcoming general elections on various seats across the country.