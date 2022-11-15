Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif COVID positive for 3rd time this year
PM Sharif had been feeling unwell for two days and that the test was conducted on doctor’s advice
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has tested positive for COVID-19. The news was confirmed by Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Twitter on Tuesday.
She said that the Premier had been feeling unwell for two days and that the test was conducted on doctor’s advice. “The public and the workers are requested to pray for the speedy recovery of the Prime Minister,” Aurangzeb said, while appealing to workers and supporters of his political party, PML-N.
وزیراعظم شہباز شریف کورونا پازیٹو ہوگئے ہیں۔ دو روز سے طبیعت ناساز تھی۔ ڈاکٹر کے مشورے سے آج کرونا ٹیسٹ کروایا گیا عوام اور کارکنان سے وزیراعظم کی جلد صحت یابی کی دعا کی اپیل ہے۔
— Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) November 15, 2022
Sharif recently returned from London, where he visited his brother, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. The Prime Minister has tested positive for the third time this year.
