Pakistan PM-in-waiting Imran Khan to appear before anti-graft body for misusing government helicopters

Aug 07, 2018

Peshawar: Imran Khan, who is set to become Pakistan's new prime minister, is expected to appear before the country's anti-graft body in connection with the misuse of government helicopters which caused Rs 2.17 million loss to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa exchequer, according to a media report. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on 3 August had summoned 65-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman.

File image of Imran Khan. Reuters

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khan's PTI has led the provincial government since 2013. The NAB wants to question Khan as part of the preliminary probe into allegations that the cricketer-turned-politician caused Rs 2.17 million loss to the provincial exchequer by using the provincial government's helicopter for over 72 hours. Officially he was not allowed to use the aircraft for personal purpose. Khan has denied any wrongdoing and said the case was politically motivated.

PTI sources said that Khan will appear before the probe team on Tuesday and later also preside over a meeting of PTI local leaders in Peshawar. He is also expected to announce the name of party nominee for the post of chief minister in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Khan was earlier summoned on 18 July, but he failed to appear before the panel sighting elections. His lawyer had filed an appeal requesting the accountability watchdog to fix the date for case after the general elections, "preferably on 7 August". Khan's Pakistan PTI has emerged as the single largest party in the elections held on 25 July.


