Pakistan plane crash: PIA flight PK8303 crashes in Karachi after losing engine; 3 rescued, 35 dead as search for survivors continues

A Pakistan International Airlines jetliner carrying 98 people crashed Friday in a crowded neighbourhood near the airport in Karachi after an apparent engine failure before landing. Officials said there were at least three survivors from the plane, and it was unknown how many people on the ground were hurt, with at least five houses destroyed and 25 to 30 people moved to neighbourhood hospitals.

The pilot of PIA Flight PK8303 was heard transmitting mayday to the tower shortly before the crash of the Airbus A320, which was flying from Lahore to Karachi.

Video on social media appeared to show the jet flying low over a residential area with flames shooting from one of its engines.

Police wearing protective masks struggled to clear away crowds in the narrow streets of the crash site in the poor and congested residential area known as Model Colony so ambulances could move through.

Police and soldiers have cordoned off the area amid the smoke and dust.

Relief and rescue operations are still underway. Pakistani armed forces and civilian authorities are afoot to recover bodies and save any survivors from the crash.

The PIA, meanwhile, has been asked to provide shelter to those whose houses were destroyed in the crash.

Pakistan had resumed domestic flights earlier this week ahead of the Eid-ul Fitr holiday, marking the end of the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan. Pakistan has been in a countrywide lockdown since mid-March because of the novel coronavirus.

Karachi mayor Wasim Akhtar initially said all aboard died, but a state health ministry official later told Dawn that at least three people survived the crash. They identified the survivors as Zubair, Tahira and the president of Bank of Punjab Zafar Masood.

Local TV stations reported that at least 35 bodies were recovered from the crash site and six people were injured. It was not immediately clear if the casualties were passengers. Authorities could not give details of the casualties among residents of the Model Colony area, which was hit by the crash.

Pakistan's civil aviation authority said the plane carried 91 passengers and a crew of seven. Earlier, the airport in the northeastern city of Lahore had said 107 were on board. Civil aviation authority spokesman Abdul Sattar Kokhar said the discrepancy was due to confusion in the chaotic aftermath of the crash.

A transmission of the pilot's final exchange with air traffic control, posted on the website LiveATC.net, indicated he had failed to land and was circling around to make another attempt.

“We are proceeding direct, sir — we have lost engine,” a pilot said.

“Confirm your attempt on belly,” the air traffic controller said, offering a runway.

“Sir - mayday, mayday, mayday, mayday Pakistan 8303,” the pilot said before the transmission ended.

Witnesses said the Airbus aircraft appeared to try to land two or three times.

A resident of the area, Abdul Rahman, said he saw the aircraft circle at least three times, appearing to try to land before it crashed into several houses.

Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan tweeted: "Shocked and saddened by the PIA crash... Immediate inquiry will be instituted. Prayers and condolences go to families of the deceased."

Airbus did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the crash. The flight from the northeastern city of Lahore typically lasts about an hour and a half.

Airworthiness documents showed the plane last received a government check on 1 November, 2019. PIA’s chief engineer signed a separate certificate on 28 April saying all maintenance had been conducted. It said “the aircraft is fully airworthy and meets all the safety” standards.

Ownership records for the Airbus A320 showed China Eastern Airlines flew the plane from 2004 until 2014. The plane then entered PIA’s fleet, leased from GE Capital Aviation Services.

The Airbus plane first flew in 2004 and was fitted with engines built by CFM International, co-owned by General Electric and France’s Safran, according to FlightRadar24. It was on its sixth flight after returning to service following a widespread airline industry grounding in March over the coronavirus crisis, the website added.

Perry Bradley, a spokesman for GE, said the firm was “aware of reports of the accident and is closely monitoring the situation".

In Pakistan’s most recent deadly crash, 47 people died when a PIA jet smashed into a mountainside in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province in 2016. The country’s worst plane disaster was in 2010, when an AirBlue flight crashed near Islamabad, killing 152 people.

Minister of Health and Population Welfare has declared emergency in all major hospitals of Karachi after the incident.

The incident occurred on a day when Pakistan's interior ministry announced Eid holidays from 22 to 27 May.

