World

Pakistan: Over 40 killed as explosion hits Khyber Pakhtunkhwa rally

The incident occurred during a gathering of the conservative Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) party, renowned for its ties to hardline political Islam

Ajeyo Basu Last Updated:July 30, 2023 19:59:27 IST
Pakistan: Over 40 killed as explosion hits Khyber Pakhtunkhwa rally

According to local officials quoted by Geo News, an explosion at a political rally in Pakistan’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region on Sunday claimed at least 40 lives.

The incident occurred during a gathering of the conservative Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) party, renowned for its ties to hardline political Islam, in the formerly tribal region of Bajaur, although the report made no mention of a potential reason.

According to initial estimates, 17 people were murdered; however, there have been over 70 injuries, and the number could go up, according to Bilal Faizi, a spokesman for Rescue 1122, a first-responder agency in the province.

Related Articles

TTP

TTP terror in Pakistan: How Islamabad is only reaping what it sowed

TTP

Pashtun militants attack in Zhob, Balochistan: How Pakistan is suffering its own karma for perpetuating terrorism

Since last year, when a truce between the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Islamabad was broken, attacks by Islamist militants have increased in Pakistan.

The TTP owes allegiance to the Taliban in Afghanistan but is not a part of the Afghan Taliban.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: July 30, 2023 19:59:27 IST

TAGS:

also read

Gao Feng to Kiswa, how a Chinese woman crossed into Pakistan to marry Muslim boyfriend she met on Snapchat
World

Gao Feng to Kiswa, how a Chinese woman crossed into Pakistan to marry Muslim boyfriend she met on Snapchat

As per police, 21-year-old Gao Feng arrived in Islamabad last week by road from China via Gilgit on a three-month visit visa

In Pakistan university, professors found pushing meth, recorded compromising videos of 5500 students, teachers
World

In Pakistan university, professors found pushing meth, recorded compromising videos of 5500 students, teachers

Police learned that the accused persons allegedly organised ‘dance’ parties inside the campus where they would intoxicate the students, especially girls in order to make their obscene videos which they later use to blackmail them for sexual abuse

She's ruined future of her children, husband: Indian woman Anju's father after she marries Pakistani Facebook friend
India

She's ruined future of her children, husband: Indian woman Anju's father after she marries Pakistani Facebook friend

Anju’s father Gaya Prasad said what his daughter has done is ‘very shameful’ and she ‘is no more (alive) for us’