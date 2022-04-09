Pakistan Supreme Court prepares to take action as speaker refuses to allow no-trust vote against Imran Khan

The apex court is likely to take legal action if the voting is not held before midnight

The Chief Justice of Pakistan Umra Ata Bandial has ordered the opening of the Supreme Court as the National Assembly Speaker refuses to allow voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

The apex court will take legal action if the voting is not held before midnight.

According to ARY News, the Islamabad High Court has also opened.

This comes after Opposition leaders urged the SC to intervene as the Pakistan National Assembly session has been adjourned for the fourth time today after Speaker Asad Qaiser refused to conduct voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, local media reported.

According to Geo News, Qaiser said that he has had a relationship of 30 years with Imran Khan and he can't end that, even if it means facing contempt of court.'

On Thursday, the top court had set aside the National Assembly deputy speaker's ruling dismissing a no-confidence motion against Khan on 3 April. It also ordered that a no-trust vote take place against the PM on 9 April. Failure to do so will amount to 'contempt of court.'

'Violation of SC order,' says Opposition

The Opposition which is getting increasingly frustrated with the delays has accused the speaker of colluding with Khan in a bid to delay the no-confidence motion.

PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Khan's decision to summon his cabinet shows that there is "clearly no intention to hold voting" on the confidence motion today.

debate in NA is illegal. not part of agenda on 3rd April no confidence session. Clearly malafide 10:30am agenda is yet to start. Spkr ignores demands to implement court order. Calling cabinet meeting at 9pm shows clear intent not to vote today. collusion b/w pm & speaker is clear — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) April 9, 2022

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif had urged the Supreme Court to take suo moto cognizance of the "brazen violation of the court order" by Khan and the Assembly speaker and deputy speaker.

Supreme Court of Pakistan must take immediate suo motto notice of brazen violation of its decision & order arrests of Imran Khan, Speaker & Deputy Speaker before he blows everything up. Bureaucracy/administrations should refuse to comply with any orders coming from the government — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 9, 2022

Meanwhile, Khan summoned his cabinet to his residence after his government filed a review petition challenging the Supreme Court verdict that ordered today's no-trust vote.

What has happened so far

The Assembly met on 9 April to vote on the no-confidence motion against Khan, on the directives of the top court. The prime minister has no far not attended the session.

A joint Opposition that spans the political spectrum from left to radically religious said it has the 172 votes needed in Pakistan's 342-seat Parliament to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan.

However, the voting kept getting delayed on account of namaaz and iftar.

With inputs from agencies

