Pakistan observes day of mourning over death of 300 nationals in Greece shipwreck

A national day of mourning is being observed in Pakistan after at least 300 of its citizens, including women and children, died when a fishing trawler packed with migrants sank off the Greek coast.

The overcrowded fishing trawler sank off the coast of Greece on Wednesday (14 June).

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered a “high-level inquiry” into the incident.

In a tweet, Sharif said: “I assure the nation that those found negligent towards their duty will be held to account. Responsibility will be fixed after the inquiry and heads will roll.”

The United Nations Migration Agency (IOM) said that about 750 men, women and children were on the packed boat when it capsized on 14 June five days after leaving eastern Libya for Italy.

As per the EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson, the tragedy was one of the worst in the Mediterranean Sea.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani foreign ministry has confirmed that so far only 12 survivors have been identified as Pakistanis. It added that officials are verifying the number and identity of Pakistanis among the victims.

Pakistan authorities arrested 10 alleged human traffickers on Sunday.

“They are presently under investigation for their involvement in facilitating the entire process,” local official from Pakistan Chaudhary Shaukat said.

As per leaked testimonies told by survivors to coastguards, Pakistanis were forced below the deck with people from other nationalities allowed on the top deck which gave them a greater chance of surviving a capsize.

A report by The Observer said that crew members shooed Pakistani nationals away when they approached them for fresh water or tried to escape.

A report by The Guardian said the testimonies also suggested that women and children were effectively “locked up” in the hold, ostensibly to be “protected” by men on the overcrowded vessel.

The report further said that none of the women and children were among 12 Pakistani nationals who have survived. There were an estimated 400 Pakistanis on board the fishing trawler that capsized last week.

The Guardian report said that the conditions on the boat were so deplorable that even before it sank, there had already been six deaths after it ran out of fresh water.

A large number of Pakistanis often take dangerous route to Europe in search for a better future as their country continues to witness its worst economic crisis in decades.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.