'Pakistan must not live in fool's paradise': Shah Mehmood Qureshi says UN support won't be easy after Russia backs India's Article 370 decision

Muzaffarabad (PoK): Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has asked Pakistanis to not live in a "fool's paradise" by expecting United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to "wait with garlands" to support Islamabad's contentions regarding India's decision to abrogate Kashmir's special status.

"Giving vent to emotions is easy and raising objections is much easier. However it is difficult to understand the issue and move forward. They are not waiting for you with garlands in their hands. Any members out of the P-5 nations can be a hurdle... Do not live in the fool paradise," said Qureshi during a press conference aired on PTV on Sunday.

Qureshi's comment came a day after Russia becomes the first P-5 member to support India over the abrogation of Article 370. It said all action taken by India was under the constitutional framework.

The United States kept its response neutral and chose not to tale sides. However, China has expressed its concerns over the current developments in Jammu and Kashmir.

After his trip to China, last week, Qureshi said that Beijing will lend its support to Islamabad in UNSC over Kashmir.

India, on the other hand, has made it is clear that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and the issue is completely internal.

A rattled Pakistan has taken a slew of diplomatic measures, including downgrading bilateral relations with India and suspending bilateral trade, halting of Samjhauta and Thar Express trains from its side and banning of Indian movies from Pakistani cinemas.