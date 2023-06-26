Pakistan May 9 violence: In major punitive action, Army sacks several high ranking officers

At least three Pakistan Army officers, including a Lieutenant General, were dismissed from services, while disciplinary proceedings were taken against several others for failing to protect military installations during the May 9 violence, which took place after the arrest of former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan.

“Three officers, including a lieutenant-general, have been fired and disciplinary proceedings against other officers, including three major generals and seven brigadiers, have been completed,” Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said on Monday, The Express Tribune reported.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the incident of May 9 is extremely disappointing, condemnable and a black chapter in the history of our country… The events of May 9 have proven that what enemies couldn’t do in 76 years, a bunch of miscreants and their facilitators did,” noted.

He further stated that the incident was “undoubtedly a conspiracy against Pakistan,” according to a Dawn report.

“The investigation held until now has proven that (the events) of May 9 were being planned for the past several months. Under this planning, first a conducive environment was created and people were instigated and provoked against the army. Then, in this connection, a narrative based on lies and exaggeration was spread on social media inside and outside the country,” the official said.

(With inputs from agencies)

