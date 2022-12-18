Pakistan: Karachi police chief asks residents to 'stop resisting' during robbery attempts

Karachi: The police chief of Karachi in Pakistan has given strange advice to the people. He has asked people not to oppose someone’s attempt to rob them.

The advice of the police has created ruckus all over Pakistan. Former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has even opened a front against the Sindh government blaming them for making Karachi, a crime capital.

As per Pakistani media reports, the said statement was made on Friday by Karachi Police Chief Javed Alam Odho when he was briefing the media on the killing of a 21-year-old engineering student by a mobile snatcher.

The police chief asked Karachiites to inform police about suspicious people. He said police had arrested 1200 people living illegally in Karachi.

He further added that cops are keeping a close eye on drugs peddlers and the people residing illegally in the city.

During the press briefing, Odho also informed about the spike rape cases with children in Karachi.

In November alone, out of the 22 minor victims of rape, four were brutally slaughtered in Karachi, he said.

“Children were killed in total 251 rape cases this year. 225 of the cases were resolved and 233 suspects were arrested,” the Karachi police chief said.

While talking about the killing of engineering student Bilal, the chief claimed to have arrested the suspect, with the help of CCTV footage and eye-witnesses.

The incident had occurred on December 15 in Mobina Town during a robbery attempt.

The victim, Bilal, was taking tea at a hotel near NED university, when two robbers came to snatch mobile phone from

him. The robbers allegedly killed him for resisting the robbery.

“This aggrieved the entire city,” the police chief added.

