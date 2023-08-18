Pakistan: Judge's wife kicked, slapped, banged my head in wall, says 14-yr-old house help in hospital

Wife of a civil judge in Islamabad, Pakistan was accused of allegedly torturing her house help on a daily basis.

The victim identified as Rizwana, officially gave her account to the Islamabad police on Friday.

The incident came to public attention on July 25 when Rizwana was transported to a Lahore hospital due to severe injuries.

Reacting promptly to the reports, the police have registered a case against the civil judge’s wife for purportedly brutalizing the 14-year-old girl, who worked as a household assistant in their residence.

A day earlier, it was reported that not only the wife, but also the civil judge himself, subjected the 14-year-old domestic helper to mistreatment, as accused by Rizwana’s grandmother.

Today, in her statement given to the police, Rizwana alleged that the judge’s wife, Somia, used to hit her with sticks, iron rods, and various objects.

“The lady of the house used to kick and slap her out of anger,” stated the police, citing the minor’s account. “She would also grab her hair and forcefully bang her head against the wall.”

Rizwana additionally revealed in her statement that whenever the judge’s family left the residence, she would be confined to a room for days without any food or water.

“I was never allowed to meet my parents,” stated Rizwana. “Whenever I spoke to my parents on the phone, the judge’s wife would stand beside me.”

The young girl further disclosed that Somia would threaten and intimidate her into not revealing the intense mistreatment to her parents.

“They didn’t even provide basic care for my wounds,” she asserted.

According to the police, the civil judge was yet to appear before a collaborative investigation team.

It’s worth noting that the civil judge was removed from his position and designated as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) by the Lahore High Court Chief Justice, Muhammad Ameer Bhatti.

As indicated in the FIR, the complainant had sent his 14-year-old daughter to work as a domestic helper for a monthly wage of £10, with the recommendation of an acquaintance named Chaudhry Mukhtar, seven months ago.

The girl’s parents discovered her ordeal at the judge’s residence on July 23 when they paid her a visit.

It’s worth mentioning that the victim’s parents revealed that they hadn’t physically met their daughter during these seven months but had spoken to her on the phone occasionally.

“When we [the complainant, his wife, and her brother] entered the premises, we heard our daughter crying. That sound deeply concerned us, prompting us to approach the room, where we found our daughter in a wounded state […],” the complainant detailed in the FIR.

He alleged that the judge’s wife had subjected his daughter to severe abuse, with signs of torture visible all over the child’s body.

Upon inspecting her condition, the parents noted numerous injuries on the girl’s body, including severe wounds on her head that were “infested with maggots.”

The significant injuries described by the complainant included swollen lips and eyes, fractured teeth, as well as marks of strangulation on her neck.

According to the FIR, the complainant accused Somia of mistreating and illegally detaining his daughter since her first day of work at the judge’s residence, and demanded action be taken regarding the matter.