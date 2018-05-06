You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Pakistan interior minister survives assassination attempt in Punjab's Narowal, takes bullet in arm; gunman in custody

World FP Staff May 06, 2018 19:47:51 IST

Pakistan's interior minister was injured in an apparent assassination attempt, according to several media reports.

According to a report in Pakistan Today, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal was injured after unknown assailants opened fire on him after a political gathering in Punjab's Narowal.

Iqbal took a bullet in the arm after stepping out of his motorcade, and the Elite Force has arrested an assailant named Abid, according to the Pakistan Today report.

Dawn reported that Iqbal was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital.  Confirming the incident, PML-N leader Tallal Chaudhry said Iqbal was out of danger and that the suspect  — between 20 to 22 years old — is being interrogated, he added, according to the report.

Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif has sent his official helicopter to Narowal to airlift the minister to Lahore, according to a report in TheNews.


Updated Date: May 06, 2018 19:47 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Table toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad look to continue winning run against Delhi Daredevils



Top Stories




Cricket Scores