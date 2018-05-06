Pakistan interior minister survives assassination attempt in Punjab's Narowal, takes bullet in arm; gunman in custody

Pakistan's interior minister was injured in an apparent assassination attempt, according to several media reports.

According to a report in Pakistan Today, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal was injured after unknown assailants opened fire on him after a political gathering in Punjab's Narowal.

Iqbal took a bullet in the arm after stepping out of his motorcade, and the Elite Force has arrested an assailant named Abid, according to the Pakistan Today report.

Dawn reported that Iqbal was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital. Confirming the incident, PML-N leader Tallal Chaudhry said Iqbal was out of danger and that the suspect — between 20 to 22 years old — is being interrogated, he added, according to the report.

Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif has sent his official helicopter to Narowal to airlift the minister to Lahore, according to a report in TheNews.