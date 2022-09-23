Bahawalpur (Pakistan): Once again a case of assault on a Hindu woman has come to the fore in Pakistan. According to local media reports, the woman has been beaten up on false allegations of theft. People from the Hindu community have taken to the streets in protest against this attack.

A large number of people gathered outside the district police office and deputy commissioner’s office in Bahawalpur. They demand that atrocities on Hindus and other minorities in Pakistan should stop.

The protesters claimed that the Hindu woman was falsely accused of theft and beaten up. According to reports, the victim woman is a resident of the Yajman Mandi area. She worked as a maid. Some people attacked her house over allegations of theft. The woman was also assaulted.

Hindu leaders demand action against attackers, doctor

Locals claim that after the attack, the woman was taken to a health centre, where the doctor refused to treat her. He didn’t even give a medical certificate. The protest rally was addressed by some minority leaders who demanded a fair probe into the matter. The protesters also demanded action against the attackers and the doctor.

Many cases of atrocities against Hindus, other minorities

Cases of abduction, murder, rape and forced conversion of minorities keep coming up frequently in Pakistan. This pathetic condition has been a matter of concern. Cases of violence against women and minorities are increasing in Pakistan.

Controversial Islamic blasphemy laws are being misused against Hindus and other minorities in Pakistan. Due to personal interests, several people of the Muslim community have also been targeted with the blasphemy law.

