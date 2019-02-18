'Pakistan has potential to become one of top 20 economies in future': Saudi crown prince after concluding Islamabad visit

Islamabad: Pakistan has the potential to become one the top 20 economies of the world, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman said Monday as he concluded his two-day visit to Islamabad.

The Crown Prince briefly interacted with the media along with Prime Minister Imran Khan at Nur Khan air base at the conclusion of his first state visit to Pakistan.

"We saw the Pakistani economy grow by 5 percent in 2018 so we believe that Pakistan has huge potential. It could be one of top 20 economies in the future, easily. If the efforts of the leadership, the people of Pakistan, and their allies come together, definitely it can reach that one day," he said.

"So because of that, we believe in Pakistan. Because of our long relations...We want to be part of that journey and we want to risk our money, to risk our efforts, to start from day one... What we did today, it's the beginning and we hope in the close future we do more and more partnering with Pakistan," he said.

The Crown Prince thanked Khan, who drove him back to the air base. Khan and Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa saw off the royal guest at Nur Khan Airbase.

Khan said the relations between the two countries were focused on economic ties.

"The enhanced ties are just the beginning of future relations," he said. "Pakistan's geo-strategic location, the comparative advantage Saudi Arabia has in certain areas, and the advantages that Pakistan has - the combination augurs very well for the future," Khan said.

"We want you to consider Pakistan your second home. The Prime Minister House, where you were staying, rest assured that when you are in Pakistan ... (you can) consider it your own house and come and stay there," he told the visiting dignitary.

Prince Salman responded by saying that he also feels "at home in Pakistan".

Earlier, Prince Salman held one-on-one and delegation level talks with Khan and the two sides also singed seven MoUs and agreements worth $20 million.

The Crown Prince also met President Arif Alvi, General Bajwa and a parliamentary delegation of all political parties. It was his first visit to Pakistan since his elevation as Crown Prince in April, 2017.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.