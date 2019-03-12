Pakistan has assured US that it will deal 'firmly' with terrorists, says NSA John Bolton

Washington: Pakistan has assured the United States that it will deal firmly with all terrorists and take steps to de-escalate tensions with India, a top White House official said Monday. Such an assurance was given by the Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi during a call with the US National Security Adviser, John Bolton, the latter said in a tweet.

"Spoke with Pakistani FM Qureshi to encourage meaningful steps against JeM and other terrorist groups operating from Pakistan," Bolton said. "The FM assured me that Pakistan would deal firmly with all terrorists and will continue steps to de-escalate tensions with India," tweeted the US national security advisor.

Bolton's call with Qureshi came during the ongoing visit of the Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale. On the first day of his official visit, the top Indian diplomat met the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. The United States continued to maintain pressure on Pakistan, according to a readout of the meeting issued by the State Department.

"Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Secretary Gokhale discussed the importance of bringing those responsible for the (Pulwama) attack to justice and the urgency of Pakistan taking meaningful action against terrorist groups operating on its soil," State Department Deputy Spokesperson Robert Palladino said. Pompeo affirmed that the United States stands with the people and government of India in the fight against terrorism, he said. "They noted the strength of our partnership and discussed ways to further enhance cooperation, including on counterterrorism," Palladino said.

Tensions flared up between India and Pakistan after a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) killed 40 CRPF personnel in Kashmir's Pulwama district on 14 February. Amid mounting outrage, the Indian Air Force carried out a counter-terror operation, hitting the biggest JeM training camp in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan on 26 February. The next day, Pakistan Air Force retaliated and downed a MiG-21 in an aerial combat and captured Indian pilot, who was handed over to India on 1 March.

