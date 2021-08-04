Pakistan government puts up Prime Minister Imran Khan's official residence for rent

According to reports, the Cabinet in Pakistan decided to rent out the official residence of the prime minister for cultural, fashion, educational, and other social events or gatherings

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's official residence in Islamabad has been put up for rent. A decision on this was taken by the Pakistani Federal Cabinet on Tuesday, 3 August.

This is being touted as a measure taken by the cash-strapped country to collect funds.

According to reports, the Cabinet in Pakistan decided to rent out the official residence of the prime minister for cultural, fashion, educational, and other social events or gatherings.

The Pakistan government earlier this year auctioned 61 luxury cars in a bid to raise money.

Meanwhile, Pakistani TV network Samaa TV stated that two committees have been formed to ensure that the "discipline and decorum" of the Prime Minister's official residence are not violated during the events that take place.

Earlier in August 2019, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had announced that the prime minister's home would be converted into a university. Imran had even vacated his residence for it and moved to one of his homes in Bani Gala.

However, the government dropped the idea and decided to rent out the property for the people in the country, Samaa TV reported. In addition, Pakistan's ruling government stated that governors would no longer reside in Governor Houses in order to break with colonial history while also cutting expenditures.

Further in the announcement, the Pakistan government stated that the money saved by these measures could be used for welfare schemes for the people.

In 2019, the official mansion of Pakistan's prime minister was rented for the wedding of Brigadier Waseem Iftikhar Cheema's daughter. Imran was also seen attending the ceremony.

As per reports, Pakistan's education minister Shafqat Mehmood had claimed that the maintenance cost of PM’s official residence in Islamabad city is Rs 470 million. This might be the reason for Khan vacating the official residence, Mehmood asserted.