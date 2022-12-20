Pakistan: Gold price hit all-time high of PKR 175,500

Karachi: Amid economic crisis in Pakistan, gold rates hit an all-time high of PKR 175,500 for one-tola after witnessing a hike of PKR 3,000.

The All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association (ASSJA) reported that the gold was trading at USD 1.800 per ounce in the international markets, ARY News reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold increased by PKR 1,886, nearing the PKR 150,000 mark.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Stock Exchange lost over 300 points amid political uncertainty in the country, dragging the index below the 41,000 mark.

