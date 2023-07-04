Pakistan gives full support to fighting terrorism, said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday while addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit 2023.

“We need to fight terrorism spreading over the region and over the world. Terrorism in all.. including state terrorism, we must eradicate it, and religious minorities should not be stigmatised, dehumanised to attain political goals. Pakistan gives full support to fighting terrorism. The SCO countries should act together to use its potential to act together jointly,” Sharif said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his opening remarks at the virtual summit, said that some countries use cross-border terrorism as an instrument of their policy and the grouping must not hesitate to criticise them.

With Shehbaz Sharif listening, PM Modi said there is a need for decisive action to deal with terrorism.

The summit was joined by Chinese President Xi Jinping, his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Sharif and other leaders of the SCO nations.

Terrorism has become a threat to regional and global peace, Prime Minister Modi said, calling for expanding mutual cooperation to deal with terror financing as well. “We have to fight together against terrorism that may be in any form and any manifestation,” Modi said.

India’s concerns and expectations regarding Afghanistan are similar to those of most SCO countries, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

