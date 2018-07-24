Pakistan gets its first woman high court chief justice; Tahira Syeda Safdar to replace Mohammad Noor Muskanzai

Karachi: Pakistan got its first-ever woman chief justice of a high court on Tuesday. Justice Tahira Safdar was named as the Chief Justice of the Balochistan High Court by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar. Nisar told at an event to launch a book by Justice (retired) Fakhrun Nisa that he was trying to right a wrong by elevating Justice Tahira as the chief justice of the Balochistan High Court.

He said that Justice Fakhrun Nisa had recently told him that she felt slighted when she was overlooked for the position of the Lahore High Court chief justice. "On Tuesday, I am trying to right that wrong — as that was an injustice done to women and not just an individual — and nominate Justice Tahira Safdar as the first-ever female high court chief justice in Pakistan.” The Chief Justice said.

Justice Safdar will take charge of her new role following the retirement of incumbent Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Mohammad Noor Muskanzai, who attains superannuation on 31 August. Justice Tahira Safdar, 61, belongs to Quetta and is the daughter of renowned lawyer Syed Imtiaz Hussain Baqri Hanafi. She made history in 1982 when she became the first woman civil judge in Balochistan.

Justice Tahira is currently also a member of the three-judge special court conducting the trial of former president Pervez Musharraf for committing treason by proclaiming a state of emergency on 3 November, 2007.