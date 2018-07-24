You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Pakistan gets its first woman high court chief justice; Tahira Syeda Safdar to replace Mohammad Noor Muskanzai

World Press Trust of India Jul 24, 2018 08:59:00 IST

Karachi: Pakistan got its first-ever woman chief justice of a high court on Tuesday. Justice Tahira Safdar was named as the Chief Justice of the Balochistan High Court by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar. Nisar told at an event to launch a book by Justice (retired) Fakhrun Nisa that he was trying to right a wrong by elevating Justice Tahira as the chief justice of the Balochistan High Court.

File image of Justice Tahira Syeda Safdar. Balochistan High court website/bhc.gov.pk

File image of Justice Tahira Syeda Safdar. Balochistan High court website/bhc.gov.pk

He said that Justice Fakhrun Nisa had recently told him that she felt slighted when she was overlooked for the position of the Lahore High Court chief justice. "On Tuesday, I am trying to right that wrong — as that was an injustice done to women and not just an individual — and nominate Justice Tahira Safdar as the first-ever female high court chief justice in Pakistan.” The Chief Justice said.

Justice Safdar will take charge of her new role following the retirement of incumbent Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Mohammad Noor Muskanzai, who attains superannuation on 31 August. Justice Tahira Safdar, 61, belongs to Quetta and is the daughter of renowned lawyer Syed Imtiaz Hussain Baqri Hanafi. She made history in 1982 when she became the first woman civil judge in Balochistan.

Justice Tahira is currently also a member of the three-judge special court conducting the trial of former president Pervez Musharraf for committing treason by proclaiming a state of emergency on 3 November, 2007.


Updated Date: Jul 24, 2018 08:59 AM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






3 brilliant weather apps | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores