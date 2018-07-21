Pakistan General Elections: Independent candidate commits suicide; polls in two constituencies postponed

Lahore: An independent candidate contesting in Pakistan's 25 July polls to Parliament and the provincial assembly from the Punjab province has reportedly committed suicide over a dispute with his sons, a media report said on Saturday.

Mirza Mohammad Ahmed Mughal was contesting from NA-103 and PP-103 constituencies in Faisalabad as an independent candidate.

He reportedly shot himself dead after some dispute with his sons, Geo News reported.

The body of Mughal was recovered from a graveyard. He was contesting the polls on the electoral symbol of pickup truck.

Following the death, the Election Commission of Pakistan has postponed the polls in both the constituencies, the report said.