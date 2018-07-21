You are here:
Pakistan General Elections: Independent candidate commits suicide; polls in two constituencies postponed

World Press Trust of India Jul 21, 2018 17:09:38 IST

Lahore: An independent candidate contesting in Pakistan's 25 July polls to Parliament and the provincial assembly from the Punjab province has reportedly committed suicide over a dispute with his sons, a media report said on Saturday.

Representational image. AP

Mirza Mohammad Ahmed Mughal was contesting from NA-103 and PP-103 constituencies in Faisalabad as an independent candidate.

He reportedly shot himself dead after some dispute with his sons, Geo News reported.

The body of Mughal was recovered from a graveyard. He was contesting the polls on the electoral symbol of pickup truck.

Following the death, the Election Commission of Pakistan has postponed the polls in both the constituencies, the report said.


Updated Date: Jul 21, 2018 17:09 PM

